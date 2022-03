দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ে দ্বিচারিতা করছে বিএনপি : তথ্যমন্ত্রী

‘No Code’ Brings the Power of A.I. to the Masses A growing number of new products allow anyone to apply artificial intelligence without having to write a line of computer code. Proponents believe the “no-code” movement will change the world.

Oakland Cannabis Sellers, Once Full of Hope, Face a Harsh Reality The cannabis industry, designed in part to help communities upended by the war on drugs, is being threatened by theft, racism and a market that is stacked against small operators.

How California Is Building the Nation’s First Privacy Police A new state agency has a $10 million budget to regulate Google, Facebook and others. But first it needs to be created.

Juilliard’s President Is Challenged but Retains Support of Board The school’s chairman and biggest benefactor, Bruce Kovner, had wanted its president, Damian Woetzel, to leave after a negative evaluation. He marshaled support and stayed.