পুনাকের সহযোগিতায় চাকরি পেলেন যশোরের সেই প্রতিবন্ধী শাহিদা

How 6 Workers Built New Careers In the Pandemic For some, the Covid-19 crisis presented an opportunity to change course. For each, it was a big risk on a new future.

Russia and Far-Right Americans Find Common Ground With Ukraine War Some conservatives have echoed the Kremlin’s misleading claims about the war and vice versa, giving each other’s assertions a sheen of credibility.

The Morphe Beauty Saga Isn’t Pretty What happens when a beauty brand’s collaborators become too controversial, makeup trends change, and Gen Zers flock to TikTok?

Stewart Brand, Who Coined the Term ‘Personal Computer,’ Says He’s Still an Optimist Stewart Brand coined the term “personal computer” and was one of the first to envision what digital technology would become. He knows it got messy. He thinks tech can clean itself up.