রমজানে শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধ রাখার নির্দেশনা চেয়ে রিট

Chris Wallace Says Life at Fox News Became ‘Unsustainable’ As he starts a new streaming show at CNN, the longtime TV anchor reflects on his decision to leave Fox News after 18 years.

China Plane Crash: Second ‘Black Box’ Is Found, Officials Say The cause of the crash of China Eastern Flight 5735, which killed 132 people on Monday, remains unknown.

Biden to Include Minimum Tax on Billionaires in Budget Proposal The tax would require that American households worth more than $100 million pay a rate of at least 20 percent on their income as well as unrealized gains in the value of liquid assets like stocks.

Hotelier’s Post Barring Native Americans Prompts Outrage in South Dakota The comments by Connie Uhre, 76, led to a protest, widespread condemnation by city leaders and a federal civil rights lawsuit.