যশোরে গাড়ি সরানোকে কেন্দ্র করে ভাংচুরের ঘটনায় মামলা 

New ALS Treatment, AMX0035, Lacks Evidence of Benefit, FDA Panel Finds With a 6-4 vote, the group of independent advisers to the agency narrowly concluded that results from another clinical trial are needed to assess whether the therapy, called AMX0035, can help patients.

L.G.B.T.Q. Romance Is Booming Sales of queer romance novels have surged, with books coming from the biggest publishers and prominently displayed at mainstream retailers.

After Germany Moves Toward Gas Rationing, Putin Appears to Offer a Workaround The economy minister had said Germany must be “prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia.”

Russia Appears to Defuse Ruble Pay Standoff With Germany The economy minister had said Germany must be “prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia.”