পানি দূষণের কারণেই রাজধানীতে ডায়রিয়া বেড়েছে : স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

Fed minutes showed ‘many’ officials in favor of a big rate increase. Notes from the March meeting, at which it raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, showed officials gearing up to pull back economic support quickly as they try to tame inflation.

Yellen Says Aim Is ‘Maximum Pain’ for Russia Without Hurting U.S. The Treasury secretary told a House committee that the U.S. would continue finding ways to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Justice Dept. Charges Russian Oligarch With Violating Sanctions The department also unveiled additional measures meant to neutralize Russian money laundering and disrupt online criminal networks.

Oil Executives Speak About High Gas Prices at House Hearing Leaders of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and four other companies testified about gas prices before a House committee on Wednesday.