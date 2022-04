নির্বাচনে কাউকে আনা না আনা সরকারের দায়িত্ব নয়

Spirit Airlines will weigh JetBlue’s takeover offer against its planned merger with Frontier. Spirit made the announcement two days after JetBlue made an unsolicited bid to take over the company.

How Intel Makes Semiconductors in a Global Shortage As the global chip shortage continues, we take an inside look at how semiconductors are fabricated.

A Market Mystery: The ‘Wheat Whale’ That Came Out of Nowhere Who was behind the surge of trading in wheat futures last month? Some point to a group of Reddit users who mobbed an E.T.F. offering exposure to the wheat market.

Bidding War for Spirit Could Undercut Power of Four Big Airlines The rival bids for Spirit from Frontier and JetBlue could create an airline that presents a more formidable challenge to American, Delta, Southwest and United.