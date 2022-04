বিদেশি ঋণ ঝুঁকি সীমার নিচে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Globally, inflation is surging amid persistent pandemic disruptions and war in Ukraine. This may be the beginning of “a new inflationary era,” according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Here’s how much it is costing companies to leave Russia. Companies are announcing the financial hits from pulling business out of Russia.

China Sets Aside Push to Spread Wealth in Pivotal Year for Xi Xi Jinping’s rhetoric about redistributing wealth was aimed partly at drumming up public support. But it unnerved entrepreneurs and posed a drag on growth.

Yelp Will Pay for Employees to Travel for Abortion Access The company has relatively few workers in Texas, which has the most restrictive abortion law, but said it wanted to attract talent in a tough labor market.