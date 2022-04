বিশ্বজুড়ে করোনায় আক্রান্ত আরও ৬ লাখ

Alphabet’s profit drops 8% as Google’s pandemic boom shows signs of slowing. The results were below analysts’ expectations for a net profit of $17.33 billion on revenue of $68.05 billion.

Stocks drop 2.8%, led lower by tech, as April’s slump continues. Big technology companies are set to report earnings starting Tuesday. The S&P 500 has dropped nearly 8 percent this month, its worst monthly showing since March 2020.

G.M.’s Profits Fell 3% in the First Quarter Revenue for the first three months of the year jumped 11 percent from a year earlier, the automaker reported.

Elon Musk Is a Typical Twitter User, Except for One Thing The platform has always been the perfect place to indulge your whims. But when you’re the richest man in the world, those whims can grow significantly.