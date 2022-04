সাবেক অর্থমন্ত্রী এ এম এ মুহিত আর নেই

Sunflower Oil ‘Vanishes’ as Ukraine War Grinds On Several British supermarkets have joined other chains around the world in asking shoppers to limit their cooking oil purchases, as supplies dwindle and prices rise.

Twitter Isn’t for Quitters One thing that unites conservatives and liberals? No matter how loudly they denounce the social media platform, they don’t actually leave.

The Cost of Living in the U.K. Imperils Vulnerable Britons Fear among older and other vulnerable people is building as war in Ukraine aggravates energy costs that inflation had already pushed higher.

Governments Tighten Grip on Global Food Stocks, Sending Prices Higher Dozens of countries have thrown up trade barriers in the past two months to protect scarce supplies of food and commodities, but experts say the policies will only exacerbate a global food crisis.