দেশের রাজনৈতিক পরিস্থিতি ভালো: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

Fed Raises Interest Rate Half a Percentage Point, Largest Increase Since 2000 The Federal Reserve is combating the fastest price increases in four decades and is trying to cool the economy before high inflation becomes embedded.

Corporate America Doesn’t Want to Talk Abortion, but It May Have To In a deeply divided nation, public statements on Roe v. Wade can affect everything from recruiting to a company’s bottom line. So far, that has kept almost everyone quiet.

George D. Gould, a Pillar in N.Y.’s Fiscal Rescue, Dies at 94 As a Republican Wall Street financier recruited by Mayor Beame, he helped make the city’s effort to restore stability more credible.

Intuit Will Refund $141 Million to Low-Income TurboTax Users In a settlement, the software company admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to repay fees it had charged millions of Americans for returns that the authorities said were falsely advertised as free.