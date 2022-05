রাশিয়া শত শত হাসপাতাল ধ্বংস করে দিয়েছে

Sheldon Krimsky, Who Warned of Profit Motive in Science, Dies at 80 He delved into numerous scientific fields — stem-cell research, genetic modification of food and DNA privacy among them — and sought to pinpoint the dangers.

Stocks slide, erasing Wednesday’s big gains, as volatility continues to reign. Swings in the stock market have become amplified lately, as investors worry that inflation and fast-rising interest rates could hit spending, profits and — ultimately — economic growth.

Musk Brings in New Investors to Contribute $7 Billion to Twitter Deal The filing lists a number of investment firms and others backers who will contribute $7 billion to the deal.

Biden and Harris meet with labor organizers from Amazon and Starbucks. The White House visit by rank-and-file union members was an unusual show of support by an administration of either party.