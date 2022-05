শ্রীলঙ্কার মতো বিএনপির নেতারাও পালিয়ে গেছে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী

India Bans Most Wheat Exports, Adding to Fears of Global Food Insecurity The ban could compound a worldwide shortfall worsened by the war in Ukraine and exacerbate an already dire forecast for global hunger.

Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto Billionaire, Wants Washington to Follow His Lead Sam Bankman-Fried is a studiously disheveled billionaire who made a fortune overseeing trades that are too risky for the U.S. market. Now he wants Washington to follow his lead.

Will Cryptocurrency Play a Role in Funding Abortion Access? Activists and nonprofits are considering digital currencies as a way to raise funds. But can they really do anything other payment methods can’t?

How Do Higher Interest Rates Bring Down Inflation? Our columnist is responding to readers’ questions. This week, he focuses on inflation, with the help of a bond maven and a Nobel laureate.