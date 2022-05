চৌগাছায় ১০ কোটি টাকার স্বর্ণের বারসহ পাচারকারী আটক

Buffalo gunman’s video is surfacing on Facebook, sometimes with ads beside it. The company relies on automated systems to spot violent content, but people are still uploading and sharing the Buffalo video.

Tom Cruise Aims to Fly High at the Box Office With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ At a time when superheroes dominate the box office, the film industry hopes the actor can bring grown-ups back to theaters.

Biden’s Curious Talking Point: Lower Deficits Offer Inflation Relief The administration says federal spending trends are helping rein in price increases, but the economic calculus may be more complicated.

Karine Jean-Pierre’s Unlikely Rise to the White House Lectern The first Black and first openly gay press secretary was raised in an immigrant family with “so many secrets.” Now she occupies one of the most scrutinized jobs in American politics.