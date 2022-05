জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনার্স ভর্তির আবেদন শুরু

Invade Haiti, Wall Street Urged. The U.S. Obliged. The long occupation of Haiti began with a drumbeat from the bank that became Citigroup, decades of diplomatic correspondence and other records show.

How a French Bank Captured Haiti It helped finance the Eiffel Tower as it drained millions from Haiti. The bank, C.I.C., won’t talk about it, but The Times tracked how much its investors made — and what Haiti lost.

What We Learned About TV During Its Biggest Week This week’s upfronts, when the media industry sells its programming to advertisers, showed how much has changed in the past few years.

Comment une banque française a fait main basse sur Haïti À la fin du 19e siècle, le Crédit Industriel et Commercial a soutiré des millions à Haïti. Le Times a retracé l’histoire de cette opération — et son coût pour Haïti.