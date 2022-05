হাসপাতালে আগুন, ১১ নবজাতকের মৃত্যু

Twitter is fined $150 million in privacy settlement, as Elon Musk commits more equity to fund deal. Twitter did not do enough to tell its users that the personal data it had collected was used partly to help marketers target ads, the F.T.C. and Justice Department said.

Gun Stocks Are Muted in Early Trading After shootings, investors often anticipate appeals for tighter gun laws and an increase in sales.

Bolt Starts Layoffs Amid ‘Structural Changes’ The Silicon Valley company cut jobs on Wednesday amid a souring fund-raising environment for start-ups.