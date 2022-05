মানুষ চাইলে তিন বেলা মাংস খেতে পারে: প্রাণিসম্পদ মন্ত্রী

How a 7,000-Ton Broadway Theater Was Hoisted 30 Feet The Beaux-Arts interior of the Palace Theater is a protected landmark, so developers had to devise a plan to raise it three stories in their effort to add more retail space.

For New York to Get Better, Times Square Has to Get Worse The economic future of New York depends on everyone coming back, not just the tourists. Too bad office workers don’t want to join them.

Activist Investing Has Come for Fossil Fuels. What About Guns? With politicians unwilling to act, some investors are trying to use shareholder resolutions to get gun makers to rein in their products.

How Some People Travel to the U.S. After Positive Covid Tests Entering the United States by air requires a negative coronavirus test. Some people who can’t provide one are using a workaround: flying to Canada or Mexico, then entering via a land border.