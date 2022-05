পেশিশক্তির ভরসা করে রাজনীতি করি না: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

The Week in Business: Escalating U.S. Sanctions on Russia The chip maker Broadcom continued its acquisitive streak, buying VMware. Gas prices head higher. And a report will show if job growth continues to be strong.

Can Paramount Compete With Netflix and Disney? The dominance of Netflix and Disney in streaming has forced many companies to join forces. So far, Paramount has gone its own way.

Times Square at Its Overcrowded, Dizzying Worst Is Exactly What N.Y.C. Needs The economic future of New York depends on everyone coming back, not just the tourists. Too bad office workers don’t want to join them.

Gun in Texas Shooting Came From Company Known for Pushing Boundaries Daniel Defense, which makes military-style rifles, was an early adopter of direct-to-consumer marketing and has a history of running provocative ads.