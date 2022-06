যশোরে জমিজমা বিরোধের জের ধরে পাল্টাপাল্টি মামলা

Apple Sees Virtually-Reality Headset as Its Next Big Thing The company has enlisted Hollywood directors like Jon Favreau to help its effort to create products that blend the physical and virtual worlds.

For Truck Drivers Across the U.S., Major Change Is Approaching Fast As truck drivers are forced to adapt to increasing difficulties on the road, the support system that serves them is at risk of disappearing.

Hiring Remains Strong Even as Fed Tries to Cool Economy The Labor Department reported 390,000 new jobs in May, as policymakers try to ease inflation without inducing a recession.

Tesla to Cut 10% of Salaried Staff, Musk Tells Employees The electric carmaker has been growing fast in recent years, but Elon Musk, its chief executive, appears to be concerned about a weakening economy.