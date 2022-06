আজ সেই ঐতিহাসিক ৬ দফা দিবস 

Biden to Pause New Solar Tariffs as White House Aims to Boost Adoption Critics said the move would shortcut an investigation by the Commerce Department, which has been considering whether to impose the tariffs as part of a trade case against Chinese companies.

Elon Musk Threatens to End Twitter Deal Without Information on Spam Accounts Mr. Musk’s lawyers said Twitter was “actively resisting” his requests.

Apple Unveils Software Updates for iOS 16 The company, for the first time since the pandemic started, invited technologists and press to a kickoff for its annual developer conference at its Silicon Valley campus.

Wells Fargo Announces ‘Pause’ of Policy That Led to Fake Job Interviews The bank’s leaders will study how its “diverse slate” requirement is being carried out and what needs to change before restarting it in July.