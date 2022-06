যশোরে পৃথক অভিযানে গাঁজাসহ ৫জন আটক

The Week in Business: The Fed Goes Big It was a rocky week in the financial markets and for cryto. Elon Musk met with Twitter employees. And there are signs of a slowdown in real estate.

Tattoo Artists Face a Grayer Palette in Europe The E.U. has prohibited some pigments, deeming them potentially hazardous to humans. Artists and manufacturers around the world are struggling to find replacements.

Why a Rhodes Scholar’s Ambition Led Her to a Job at Starbucks Jaz Brisack became a barista for the same reasons that talented young people have long chosen their career paths: a mix of idealism and ambition.

How Work-From-Home Setups Have Changed Hybrid or remote work is settling in as a permanent reality for millions. Their setups and technical skills can still feel like a temporary solution.