পানিতে চুবিয়ে মারতে চায়-তাদের আমন্ত্রণে যাওয়া যায় না

Powell says the Fed is ‘not trying to provoke’ a recession, but it is ‘certainly a possibility.’ Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, testified before a Senate committee at a moment of rapid inflation and rising interest rates.

Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, Says Recession Is ‘Certainly a Possibility’ Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, testified before a Senate committee at a moment of rapid inflation and rising interest rates.

China Tariffs Are Important Source of Leverage, Says Biden’s Top Trade Negotiator The Biden administration has come under pressure to ease tariffs as a way to help deal with inflation.

Judge Allows Fox News Defamation Suit to Include Fox Corporation The decision broadens the possible legal exposure to the highest ranks of the Fox media empire.