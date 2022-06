পদ্মা সেতুর নাট খোলা বায়েজিদ ক্ষমা চাচ্ছেন: সিআইডি

Where Can Young Children Get Vaccinated for Covid-19? Age requirements vary among the larger pharmacy chains, and some won’t give the shots to children younger than 5.

Crypto Crash Widens Divide Between Rich and Amateur Traders No cryptocurrency investor has been spared the pain of plunging prices. But the fallout from more than $700 billion in losses is far from even.

Highest Mortgage Rates Since 2008 Housing Crisis Cool Sales As the Federal Reserve tries to fight high inflation, costly mortgage rates have begun to price people out of the housing market.

Liquefied Natural Gas Comes to Europe’s Rescue. But for How Long? Chilled gas is a lifeline, but the fuel, largely from the United States, may set back climate ambitions and prove a costly, short-term solution.