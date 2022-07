হলি আর্টিসানে নিহতদের প্রতি রাষ্ট্রদূতদের শ্রদ্ধা

Global Food Crisis Tests Western Resolve to Retain Russia Sanctions With a food shortage threatening to create widespread famine, Western countries face a tough choice as sanctions exacerbate the problem.

Uber Safety Report Says Sexual Assaults Down but Rate of Traffic Deaths Up The company’s second safety report, delayed by the pandemic, is part of a campaign to assure customers that its rides are not dangerous.

Income and Spending Rose Less Than Prices in May After the latest monthly consumer data, some analysts expect a second straight quarter of decline in the U.S. gross domestic product.

D.E. Shaw Ordered to Pay $52 Million in Defamation Case An arbitration settlement ends a dispute between D.E. Shaw and one of its former partners, Daniel Michalow, who was ousted over sexual misconduct allegations.