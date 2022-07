সুখী-সমৃদ্ধ দেশ গঠনে পরিকল্পিত জনসংখ্যা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Twitter Is Ready for a Potential Legal Battle With Elon Musk Mr. Musk has appeared reluctant to proceed with the $44 billion agreement, citing uncertainty about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Latest Jobs Report Expected to Show Slower Growth. The June figures may indicate that higher interest rates and sluggish spending on goods are starting to weigh on hiring.

Eight Measures That Reflect a Slowing U.S. Economy A growing number of economists are predicting a recession in 2023, but there are signs that a slowdown has already begun.

Why South Korea Can’t Quit Internet Explorer Why a country known for blazing broadband and innovative devices remains tethered to a browser abandoned by most of the world long ago.