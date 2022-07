সরকারের ইভিএম ষড়যন্ত্র সফল হবে না: রিজভী

Relief Eludes Many Renters as Fed Raises Interest Rates As the central bank sharply increases borrowing costs, it could lock would-be home buyers into rentals and keep a hot market under pressure.

A Few Words From a Master Journalist Francis X. Clines wrote thousands of lyrical, acutely observed articles for The New York Times. Here are excerpts from a few of them.

Gerald W. McEntee, Union Leader With Political Clout, Dies at 87 He made the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees an electoral force in a time of Republican hostility to organized labor.

Francis X. Clines, Lyrical Writer for The Times, Dies at 84 He brought a literary sensibility to his widely admired work as a reporter, columnist and editorial writer, whether covering the streets of New York or the Troubles of Northern Ireland.