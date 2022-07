আনুষ্ঠানিক পদত্যাগ করেননি গোতাবায়া

Bill Ackman’s SPAC to Return $4 Billion to Investors The billionaire behind it, Bill Ackman, said he was “unable to consummate a transaction that both meets our investment criteria and is executable.”

Shoppers Are Still Willing to Pay More for Drinks and Snacks, Pepsi Says The company is passing higher prices for soda and potato chips on to consumers, for now, but there are “plenty of unknowns” about how they will react in the future, it said.

What Is Delaware’s Court of Chancery and Its Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal? Twitter has sued Mr. Musk to force a sale of the company, and the case will be determined by a 230-year-old court in Delaware.

How Elon Musk Left Twitter Worse Off Than He Found It Mr. Musk swooped in and exposed Twitter’s lack of business and financial prospects. After criticizing the company’s weaknesses, he now wants to back out of buying it.