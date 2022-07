The Week in Business: Twitter Hits Back Inflation in June was high. The euro tumbled to parity with the U.S. dollar. And central banks around the world are raising interest rates.

Netflix, Still Reeling, Bets Big on ‘The Gray Man’ The streaming service hopes its latest release can be the start of a blockbuster franchise that attracts much-needed subscribers.

Economy Is at Risk of Recession by a Force Hiding in Plain Sight Well more than two years into the worst pandemic in a century, the accompanying economic shock continues to assault global fortunes.

Passengers Sigh as Heathrow Caps Numbers to Head Off ‘Airmageddon’ After two years of pandemic-enforced staycations, demand for travel has come roaring back in Europe, and airports are finding it impossible to keep up.