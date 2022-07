What Is the Yield Curve? Wall Street’s Recession Alarm Is Ringing. An inversion of the bond market’s yield curve has preceded every U.S. recession for the past half century. It is happening again.

What to Know About Penn Station’s $7 Billion Redevelopment Plan The project promises to update the notorious eyesore but critics of the plan are concerned about the cost.

How Software Is Stifling Competition and Slowing Innovation A tech entrepreneur turned academic takes on the “disruption myth.” Big companies, he argues, have built software moats against rivals.

China Fines Didi $1.2 Billion as Tech Sector Pressures Persist The fine will likely clear the way for Didi to list in Hong Kong, but a recovery for China’s internet sector remains elusive.