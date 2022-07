ডেপুটি স্পিকারের মৃত্যুতে রাষ্ট্রপতি ও প্রধানমন্ত্রীর শোক

Vince McMahon Retires Amid W.W.E. Board Investigation The company’s leader for 40 years, he was under scrutiny after a report of a $3 million settlement with an employee.

When a Woman’s Retirement Account Becomes the Family Emergency Fund Women break into their savings to cover all kinds of expenses: home down payments, repairs, medical bills. That can hurt them years later.

Executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Accused of Hiding $13 Million In a legal filing, the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands said the two men sheltered the money from the liquidation of an investment fund in which the deceased financier had a stake.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s C.E.O., is stepping down. Mr. Diess, who had vowed to rebuild the company after the diesel emissions scandal, led its move into electric cars.