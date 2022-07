প্রাথমিক শিক্ষকদের বন্ধ থাকা অনলাইনে বদলী বুধবার চালু হচ্ছে

G.M. Profit Falls 40 Percent as Costs Rise and Chips Are Lacking The automaker reaffirmed its forecast for earnings for the full year.

Unilever, Walmart Results Show How Inflation Is Altering Shopping Habits Unilever said shoppers are buying less as prices rise by double-digit percentages, after Walmart warned that big-ticket items were languishing unsold.

Ice Cream Trucks Are the Latest Target of Inflation Inflation and its rising fuel prices have pushed some ice cream truck owners to the brink.

Few Parents Intend to Have Very Young Children Vaccinated Against Covid In a new survey, 43 percent of parents of children ages 6 months through 4 years said they would refuse the shots for their kids. An additional 27 percent were uncertain.