দ্বিতীয় টি-টোয়েন্টিতে বাংলাদেশের সম্ভাব্য একাদশ

Alex Jones Puts Company Behind Infowars Empire Into Bankruptcy The move came as he faces a judgment of as much as $150 million for defaming Sandy Hook families.

Why Don’t Many Hotels Install Carbon Monoxide Alarms? Three carbon monoxide deaths at a resort in the Bahamas called attention to the dangers of the odorless gas. In the U.S., where it often takes multiple poisonings for hotels to install alarms, a debate about detector policies has been intensifying.

Boeing Gets F.A.A. Go-Ahead for Plan to Resume Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner The planes were grounded for more than a year over quality concerns. The agency will still inspect them before they are handed over to customers.

As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy Consumers are buying fewer discretionary goods and returning more. To clear their shelves, retailers are selling to liquidators at steep discounts.