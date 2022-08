বিদ্যুৎ সাশ্রয়ে শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে সাপ্তাহিক ছুটি দুদিন করার চিন্তা

Rivian Lost $1.7 Billion in the Second Quarter The maker of electric pickup trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles affirmed its production forecast for the year.

Johnson & Johnson Will Discontinue Talc-Based Baby Powder Globally in 2023 The company, sued by cancer patients who claimed its talc was contaminated with asbestos, stopped using the ingredient in North America in 2020.

Shannon Bream to Replace Chris Wallace as ‘Fox News Sunday’ Host She will be the first woman to hold the role in the program’s 26-year history.

Activist Investor ValueAct Takes Stake in The New York Times The investor, which has taken positions in Adobe, Citigroup and Nintendo, is pushing The Times to sell bundled subscriptions to readers more aggressively.