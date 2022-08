পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বক্তব্যের জবাবে যা বললেন মির্জা ফখরুল

Salman Rushdie Attack Recalls Murder of His Japanese Translator Hitoshi Igarashi, who translated “The Satanic Verses,” was fatally stabbed at a university near Tokyo where he taught Islamic culture. The crime remains unsolved.

Can the F-150 Lightning Make Everyone Want a Truck That Plugs In? Welcome to Commerce, Ga., the Battery Belt.

Stock Buybacks and Dividends Become a $1.5 Trillion Political Target Companies have been criticized for the vast sums they are sending investors. Some of that money could be put to better use but for the most part, our columnist says, bring it on.

Where Money Meets Feelings: Financial Therapy Finds Its Footing Planners weren’t equipped to address the emotional roots of how clients dealt with money. Therapists couldn’t guide finances. Now, there’s a bridge.