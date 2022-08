করোনায় দেশে মৃত্যুহীন দিন, শনাক্ত একশ’র নিচে

Prosecutors Struggle to Catch Up to a Tidal Wave of Pandemic Fraud Investigators say there was so much fraud in federal covid-relief programs that — even after two years of work and hundreds of prosecutions — they’re still just getting started.

Killing of Ranger Protecting Rhinos Raises Fears for Conservation Efforts The fatal shooting of the head ranger at the Timbavati reserve in South Africa has stoked concerns that organized poaching syndicates are targeting wildlife protectors.

How John DeMarsico Made SNY’s Broadcasts Go Viral SNY already had some of the best announcers in baseball. John DeMarsico, the network’s director, has made every game feel like a trip to the movies.

A Frustrating Hassle Holding Electric Cars Back: Broken Chargers Owners of battery-powered cars sometimes struggle to refuel on longer trips because public chargers don’t work or malfunction while cars are plugged in.