ইউক্রেন সংঘাতের অবসান চান না পশ্চিমারা: তুরস্ক

I.R.S. to Conduct Security Review Amid Threats Agency and Staff In a letter to staff, the I.R.S. commissioner cited “an abundance of misinformation and false social media postings” as the agency faces a flood of unfounded conspiracy theories.

Biden to Announce Decision on Student Loan Debt Relief The decision, expected Wednesday, will cap months of deliberations over fairness and the potential to exacerbate an inflation rate that has reached a 40-year high.

Julian Robertson, 90, Dies; Brought Hedge Funds Into the Mainstream His driving insight was that one could make money just as easily by betting that a company’s stock would fall as by betting that it would rise.

Twitter’s Former Security Chief Accuses Company of ‘Egregious’ Practices The whistle-blower also said Twitter had lied to Elon Musk, who is trying to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media service.