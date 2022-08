বাসভাড়া কমছে, বুধবার বৈঠক

Government Will Cancel $1.5 Billion in Loans for Westwood College Students The Education Department intends to wipe out the federal debt of those who attended the for-profit school from 2002 until it closed in 2016 without requiring them to apply.

This Remote Mine Could Foretell the Future of America’s Electric Car Industry Hiding a thousand feet below the earth’s surface in this patch of northern Minnesota wetlands are ancient mineral deposits that some view as critical to fueling America’s clean energy future.

Lockdowns in China, and North Korea, Deal Double Blow to Bridge City Shenyang, in China’s northeast, was a hub for North Korean workers and a launchpad for visits to Pyongyang. Covid restrictions have battered its economy.