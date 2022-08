দেশে জ্বালানি তেলের নিরবচ্ছিন্ন সরবরাহ অব্যাহত থাকবে: সংসদে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Russia Halts Natural Gas Flows to Germany Again Gazprom said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would undergo three days of maintenance, raising worries about a complete shutdown of Russian gas deliveries to Germany.

Eurozone Inflation Reaches 9.1 Percent, Driven by Prices for Energy and Food The rate, a fresh record, came as nine countries registered double-digit inflation in the year through August.

Legacy Black-Owned Businesses Get a Reboot Brands like Fashion Fair and Madam, founded with the goal of serving Black communities, faded at the end of the last century. Now, they’re being revived with similar missions in mind.

Why Totino’s Needs 25 Ways to Make Pizza Rolls As supply chain delays and rising costs made individual ingredients harder to procure, food companies had to become very flexible.