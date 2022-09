ইভ্যালিসহ ৫ ই-কমার্সের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

Europe’s Leaders Vow Economic Relief, Fearing Unrest Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic announced measures to populations feeling the bite of rising inflation and energy costs tied to war in Ukraine.

Gustavo Arnal, Bed Bath & Beyond CFO, Dies He joined the home goods retailer in 2020 during an executive shake-up.

The Week in Business: Job Growth Is Solid but Slowing Jobs growth is slowing but still strong. Bed Bath & Beyond gets a reprieve. A former Uber executive goes to trial.

Sterling Lord, Premier Literary Agent, Is Dead at 102 The list of well-known writers he represented is long. But his success began with an unknown named Jack Kerouac and his hard-to-sell novel “On the Road.”