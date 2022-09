ডিএমপিতে উপ-পুলিশ কমিশনার পদমর্যাদার চার কর্মকর্তার পদায়ন

Germany Takes Over Rosneft subsidiary, Securing Control of Key Refinery Berlin placed the German subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft in a trust, a move aimed at securing energy supplies.

FedEx Slashes Earnings Forecast, Citing Slowdowns in Asia and Europe The shipping giant warned of a $500 million revenue shortfall ahead of its quarterly financial statement next week, sending its stock price diving in after-hours trading.

Britain’s Spending and Tax Cut Plans Worry Investors in Its Debt Simultaneous declines in bonds, stocks and the pound could set the stage for rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation.

For Gen Z, TikTok Is the New Search Engine Need to find a restaurant or figure out how to do something? Young people are turning to TikTok to search for answers. Google has noticed.