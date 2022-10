যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সফর শেষে দেশের পথে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

OPEC Plus Considering Major Production Cut to Prop Up Oil Prices The oil producers group, which meets on Wednesday, is worried about declining demand in a slowing global economy. Prices have dropped by 25 percent since June.

‘Bros’ Fails at the Box Office, as ‘Smile’ Arrives at No. 1 Promoted as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio, “Bros” sold $4.8 million in tickets, about 40 percent less than expected.

Tesla Sold Record 343,000 Vehicles in Third Quarter The increase from the same period last year comes as competition grows among automakers producing electric vehicles in the United States.

The Week in Business: Market Chaos in Britain Wall Street volatility continued. Tallying the costs of Hurricane Ian has just begun. And a report on the strength of the job market is coming this week.