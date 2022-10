উত্তরাখণ্ডে বিয়েবাড়িতে যাওয়ার সময় বাস খাদে, নিহত ২৫

Elon Musk Suggests Buying Twitter at His Original Price The billionaire’s surprise move came months after he tried to back out of a $44 billion deal to acquire the company.

NLRB Issues Complaint Against Apple The labor agency found that the tech giant interrogated employees about the union and prevented union fliers in the break room.

Book Review: ‘Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs’ by Jamie Fiore Higgins In “Bully Market,” Jamie Fiore Higgins describes being seduced, and ultimately repelled, by nearly two high-flying decades at Goldman Sachs.

Saudi Arabia and Russia May Find Their Oil Pricing Power Limited Reduced global demand may offset any supply cut by OPEC and its allies.