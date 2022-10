মহরাষ্ট্রে বাসে আগুন, নিহত ১১ ভারতে বাসে আগুন

What Are Your Holiday Shopping Plans? We Want to Know. Tell us about deals, budgets, wish lists and game plans for this holiday season, which promises to be challenging for retailers and customers alike.

David Beckwith, Who Scooped the Supreme Court on Roe, Dies at 79 His article on the landmark abortion-rights ruling gained renewed attention this year after a draft of the opinion overturning that decision was leaked.

U.S. Job Growth Eases, but Is Too Strong to Suit Investors The gain of 263,000 was shy of recent monthly totals but still robust. Stocks fell on fears of a harder, longer Fed campaign to fight inflation.

Gas Prices in U.S. Rise Amid West Coast Refinery Shutdowns The gains could raise pressure on policymakers, but analysts say the higher prices may be short-lived as refineries in California and Washington restart production.