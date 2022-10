স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগ নেতা শুভ্র হত্যায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Posts Land Him in Trouble on Instagram and Twitter The rapper, who now goes by Ye, made remarks on Instagram and Twitter that were widely criticized as antisemitic. They came after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Animal Rights Activists Are Acquitted in Smithfield Piglet Case The Utah trial highlighted what the defendants argued is a lack of transparency for the treatment of animals at large corporate farms.

The Week in Business: Elon Musk’s Reversal The September jobs numbers show that the labor market remains strong. OPEC Plus announced a major cut in oil production. And the Social Security cost-of-living increase will be announced.

Does Everyone Get the Full Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment? The answer is tied to Medicare and how seniors pay for it.