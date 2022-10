সীমান্তে হত্যা ভারতের জন্য লজ্জার : পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

As Warehouses Multiply, Some California Cities Say: Enough Several municipalities in California’s Inland Empire, a logistics hub, have halted warehouse construction to study their impact on pollution and congestion.

Boris Johnson Inc. Is About to Go Public Following in the footsteps of his predecessors, the former prime minister is likely to earn huge sums as an author and speaker, just as the lecture circuit booms back to life.

That Reusable Trader Joe’s Bag? It’s Rescuing an Indian Industry. India’s deep-rooted jute industry has struggled for decades, undercut by cheaper synthetics. Now its bags are a sought-after biodegradable alternative.

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Posts Land Him in Trouble on Instagram and Twitter The rapper, who now goes by Ye, made antisemitic remarks on Instagram and Twitter that were widely criticized. They came after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.