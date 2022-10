বরিস জনসন কি আবার ফিরছেন

Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan A federal appeals court temporarily halted President Biden’s debt relief plan, preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week.

Why Japan Stands Virtually Alone in Keeping Interest Rates Ultralow The yen is plummeting and inflation is climbing, but Japan’s economic circumstances have led to a view that raising rates would do more harm than good.

Biden Says 22 Million Americans Have Applied for Student Loan Debt Relief President Biden accused Republicans of hypocrisy for trying to block the debt forgiveness.

Why Thanksgiving Turkeys Will Cost More This Year With avian flu, inflation and supply-chain challenges, this could be a rough year for getting just the bird you want.