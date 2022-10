বিশ্বজুড়ে একদিনে ৩ লাখের বেশি আক্রান্ত

Meta Quarterly Earnings: Profit Declines With Losses in Reality Labs The social networking company, which is trying to shift into the so-called metaverse, posted falling sales and said it was “making significant changes” to operate more efficiently.

Ford Lost Money in the Third Quarter as Costs Surged The automaker is struggling with supply chain problems and wrote off its investment in a self-driving technology business.

WHO Lists Top Fungi Health Threats The pathogens cause infections that kill millions of people each year and often go undiagnosed. Even when identified, a growing number of infections is resistant to the current crop of drugs.

Rishi Sunak, New UK Prime Minister, Delays Economic Plan Mr. Sunak’s government, seeking more time to make the “right decisions,” will deliver its first economic plan on Nov. 17 instead of Monday.