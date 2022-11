মধ্যরাতে নেপালে ভূমিকম্প, বাড়ি ধসে নিহত ৬

Disney+ Adds 12 Million Subscribers, Beating Expectations The confidence generated by the subscriber growth was offset by widening financial losses for the company’s direct-to-consumer division over all.

Kohl’s Chief Executive, Michelle Gass, Will Depart to Join Levi’s Ms. Gass, who will be become president at the denim maker, is expected to take over the top post at the company within 18 months.

Elon Musk Puts His Own Politics on Display on Election Day The new owner of Twitter has urged his followers to vote Republican.

Supreme Court Debates State Law Opening Courts to Suits Against Companies A novel Pennsylvania law requires corporations that do business in the state to consent to being sued there, even if the suits have nothing to do with the state.