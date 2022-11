‘শান্তিতে ঐকমত্য’ বাইডেন-শি

RJ Reynolds Sues California Over Flavored Tobacco Ban On Tuesday, the state’s voters overwhelmingly supported letting a two-year-old law take effect. The company’s lawsuit is viewed by anti-smoking advocates as a tactic that could keep menthol cigarettes on the market longer.

Amazon Is Said to Plan to Lay Off Approximately 10,000 Employees The job cuts of approximately 10,000, which would start as soon as this week, would focus on the company’s devices organization, retail division and human resources.

Is Twitter Nearly Over? Some Users Are Acting Like It Is Users disclosed long-ago indiscretions, made pleas for money and revealed silly quirks as they feared the social platform’s days might be numbered.

Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Most of His Fortune to Charity The Amazon founder, estimated to be worth $124 billion, suggested in an interview on CNN that he would donate most of his money to charity in his lifetime, the first time he had made such a pledge.