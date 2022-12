মেসিদের অপরাধ খুঁজে পায়নি ফিফা

China’s Youths, Stung by Years of Covid Rules, Fear Grim Job Future A sluggish economy continues to leave many young people unemployed, with few job prospects or hopes to tap into the rising incomes their parents enjoyed during boom times.

Qatar Extends Its Natural Gas Dominance at Russia’s Expense As its influence grows, the country is poised to become a big energy supplier to Europe, which has turned away from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

In New Mexico, Trying to Capitalize on Natural Beauty as Climate Change Disrupts It Climate change is reshaping the American economy. New Mexico is leaning on ecotourism and sustainable industries to see it through, but extreme weather keeps getting in the way.

Can News Be Made Into a Sustainable Business? For a DealBook task force, a lack of trust, political polarization and a troubled business model are among the news industry’s challenges.