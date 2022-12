পিটার হাস বিতর্কে আ.লীগ বিএনপি

Tech Trade Group Sues California to Halt Children’s Online Safety Law NetChoice, whose members include Amazon, Google, Meta and TikTok, said the new law could cause online services to limit important content for minors.

ECB Raises Rates, and Says ‘Significantly’ More to Come The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by half a point, a day after the Federal Reserve did the same.

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates by Half a Point to Curb Inflation The action pushes the benchmark rate to its highest since 2008, but the central bank moderated the pace of increases as Britain braces for a prolonged recession.

Elon Musk Sells Another $3.6 Billion in Tesla Stock Twitter’s owner has now sold $23 billion worth of Tesla stock this year, much of it after he pledged in April to stop selling shares to finance his deal to acquire the social media company.